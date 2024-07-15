Chiefs Announce Commitment of OJHL Rookie of the Year Matthew Manza

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2007-born forward Matthew Manza. Manza, an Ohio State Commit, won the OJHL’s rookie of the year award last season with an outstanding year of production tallying 26 goals, 23 assists in 49 games played for the Toronto Patriots.

Growing up in Mississauga, Manza has always been a player depended on to create offense going back to his days playing for the Mississauga Senators program in the GTHL. Despite being a young player coming into the league, the Chiefs are very confident that Manza can help contribute on the offensive side while continuing to develop and round out his game prior to beginning his NCAA career at Ohio State. “Matthew is a very special talent who we are extremely fortunate to have join our group for the upcoming season” said Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney before adding “Like all of our players we are going to spend the extra time making sure that when the time comes for Matthew to move onto the next level he is ready to step in and contribute right away in a meaningful way.”

Competing at the BCHL level and developing his game were two key components which played into Matthew’s decision to come to Chilliwack. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to join the Chiefs for the 2024-25 season and compete at the BCHL level. The organization, coaching staff and team have all been very welcoming and I can’t wait to get started.”