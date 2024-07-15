2024 Cascade Cup – Huskers and Rams – August 24 – McLeod Stadium

Langley/Chilliwack – It’s the annual tradition to start the BCFC season.

The Cascade Cup.

For the Langley Rams, there is extra significance.

This year marks the 3rd annual of the Cascade Cup game vs the @valleyhuskers and highlights the 75th season for the Rams.



Come on out on August 24th to cheer on the boys with the family, as Langley is also hosting their 2nd annual Rams Family Day.

For Husker fans, ROAD TRIP!

The Rams start their BCFC season in Kelowna on Saturday July 20 against the Sun.

The Huskers start their season on July 27 in Kamloops.