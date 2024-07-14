Elections BC Hiring Elections Officials for October 19 Vote

Fraser Valley – Have you ever wondered how a provincial election works?
You can apply to be an election official for the 2024 Provincial Election and find out.
Elections BC offer paid training, competitive wages and a supportive, positive environment.
Learn more and apply on their jobs page: https://elections.bc.ca/current-jobs/
Voting modernization
The 2024 election will be the first general election conducted under the modernized Election Act. New technology will be used to administer the election, making voting faster and easier. See Voting Modernization for more information.
Key dates
|Milestone
|Date
|Pre-campaign period begins
|July 23, 2024
|Writ Day (election is called)
Campaign period begins
|September 21, 2024
|Candidate nominations close at 1 p.m. (Pacific time)
|September 28, 2024
|National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (district electoral offices closed)
|September 30, 2024
|Online and telephone voter registration closes at midnight
|October 7, 2024
|Advance voting
|October 10-13, 15-16, 2024
|Last day to request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone
|October 13, 2024
|Thanksgiving Day (advance voting places and district electoral offices closed)
|October 14, 2024
|Final Voting Day
|October 19, 2024
|Final count
|October 26 – 28, 2024 (planned)
|Return Day
|November 5, 2024
|Deadline to file election financing reports
|January 17, 2025