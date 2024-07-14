Elections BC Hiring Elections Officials for October 19 Vote

Fraser Valley – Have you ever wondered how a provincial election works?

You can apply to be an election official for the 2024 Provincial Election and find out.

Elections BC offer paid training, competitive wages and a supportive, positive environment.

Learn more and apply on their jobs page: https://elections.bc.ca/current-jobs/

Voting modernization

The 2024 election will be the first general election conducted under the modernized Election Act. New technology will be used to administer the election, making voting faster and easier. See Voting Modernization for more information.

Key dates