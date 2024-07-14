Skip to content

Elections BC Hiring Elections Officials for October 19 Vote

Home
Legal
Media
Elections BC Hiring Elections Officials for October 19 Vote

Fraser Valley – Have you ever wondered how a provincial election works?

You can apply to be an election official for the 2024 Provincial Election and find out.

Elections BC offer paid training, competitive wages and a supportive, positive environment.

Learn more and apply on their jobs page: https://elections.bc.ca/current-jobs/

Voting modernization

The 2024 election will be the first general election conducted under the modernized Election Act. New technology will be used to administer the election, making voting faster and easier. See Voting Modernization for more information.

Key dates

Milestone
Date
Pre-campaign period begins

July 23, 2024

Writ Day (election is called)
Campaign period begins

September 21, 2024

Candidate nominations close at 1 p.m. (Pacific time)

September 28, 2024

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (district electoral offices closed)

September 30, 2024

Online and telephone voter registration closes at midnight

October 7, 2024

Advance voting

October 10-13, 15-16, 2024

Last day to request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone

October 13, 2024

Thanksgiving Day (advance voting places and district electoral offices closed)

October 14, 2024

Final Voting Day

October 19, 2024

Final count

October 26 – 28, 2024 (planned)

Return Day

November 5, 2024

Deadline to file election financing reports

January 17, 2025

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts