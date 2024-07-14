2024 Ride for RAN – September 21 – Vedder Park

Chilliwack – This year, RAN Ruth and Naomi’s are hoping to raise $100,000 to fuel outreach programs. Your involvement in this event supports Ruth & Naomi’s Mission in helping those experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction in the Fraser Valley.



Ways to get involved:



+ Sponsor a rider or a team

+ Become a corporate sponsor

+ Volunteer at the event

+ Sign up as a rider (individual or team)



Event details: September 21​ at Vedder Park ​

Choose from 3 routes and distances:



20K Family Friendly “Loop the Vedder”

Ride around the Rotary Trail Loop

Start Time: 10:00am

40K “Pedal the Pavement”

Ride from Vedder Park halfway up Chilliwack Lake Road and return

Start Time: 9:30am

80K “Conquer the Climb”

Ride from Vedder Park all the way to the top of Chilliwack Lake Road and return

Start Time: 8:30am

What to expect:



+ Food truck

+ Live music

+ Hear from one of our participants and listen to their story of transformation

Registration is NOW OPEN at this link