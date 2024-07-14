2024 Ride for RAN – September 21 – Vedder Park

Chilliwack – This year, RAN Ruth and Naomi’s are hoping to raise $100,000 to fuel outreach programs. Your involvement in this event supports Ruth & Naomi’s Mission in helping those experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction in the Fraser Valley.
Ways to get involved:
+ Sponsor a rider or a team
+ Become a corporate sponsor
+ Volunteer at the event
+ Sign up as a rider (individual or team)
Event details: September 21 at Vedder Park
Choose from 3 routes and distances:
20K Family Friendly “Loop the Vedder”
Ride around the Rotary Trail Loop
Start Time: 10:00am
40K “Pedal the Pavement”
Ride from Vedder Park halfway up Chilliwack Lake Road and return
Start Time: 9:30am
80K “Conquer the Climb”
Ride from Vedder Park all the way to the top of Chilliwack Lake Road and return
Start Time: 8:30am
What to expect:
+ Food truck
+ Live music
+ Hear from one of our participants and listen to their story of transformation
Registration is NOW OPEN at this link