Jane Siberry in Chilliwack – Cultural Centre – November 18 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Iconic and enigmatic, Jane Siberry is one of music’s most unique and gifted singer-songwriters. Blessed with a sincere integrity and emotional depth, she has released 14 studio albums, including her well-loved signature song Calling All Angels. Jane’s songs have been covered by numerous artists, including k.d. lang with her stunning renditions of Love is Everything and the 23rd Psalm-inspired The Valley.

She is recognized as a forward-thinking artist, using her creativity both in song and in how she operates in the music business. She was one of the first to set up ‘self-determined transactions’ (pwyw). She continues to explore ways to live healthily as an artist creating an online style-store, webinars, ‘Janetakes’ (feedback for artists) and passive income streams in order to ‘keep the joy up’ and to remain aware that ‘it is a privilege to be a musician’.

Jane is on tour for in her home country Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the USA performing with equal enthusiasm at Carnegie Hall and living rooms around the world.

Jane Siberry at HUB International Theatre

$45 – All Seats

November 18, 2024 – 7:30 pm Link to BUY TICKETS