Cultus Lake Park “Kids Don’t Float” Lifejacket Loaner Station

Cultus Lake – Rachel Litchfield, Manager of Corporate Services / Corporate Officer of Cultus Lake Park announced the launch of “Kids Don’t Float” Lifejacket Loaner Station Program to Cultus Lake Park, Main Beach.

This initiative in collaboration with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and supporting sponsors who have made kind donations and have come together to encourage and promote water safety here in Cultus Lake.


Litchfield noted that boating and water safety has become a concern over the last couple years with recent incidents, traumatic drownings, trauma to families, community members, visitors and first responders. Many resources have been utilized in all situations and is quite costly to deploy services and resources.

Availability will be based on staff resources and on a first come first serve basis to those that wish to borrow them.
With respect to Cultus Lake Park’s funding abilities, the park receives no funding on a local, Provincial or Federal level and is entirely self-sustaining.

