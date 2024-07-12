Provincial Grants to Support Local Sports in Chilliwack and Kent – Baseball, Football, Curling, Swimming

Chilliwack – Over $350,000 in funding for 15 organizations in Chilliwack and Kent is part of the $25 million in Ministry of Municipal Affairs Community Gaming Grants that will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services across BC that will improve the quality of life in their communities.

Some of the organizations receiving funding in Chilliwack and Kent include:

· Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association- $55,000

· Chilliwack Minor Football Association- $49,000

· Chilliwack Curling Club- $32,000

· AHA Swim Club – $19,000

“By funding recreational activities, we invest in the future health and vitality of our communities,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “So many people of all ages benefit from sports in Chilliwack, whether they’re playing or supporting, and funding for these organizations means a lot for our community.”

Community sports are not only fun, they also teach valuable lessons, support youth development, and build community,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “We know from experience that funding organizations like these has many benefits, and supporting the amazing people who help facilitate local sports is a great way to enrich health and connection for British Columbians.”