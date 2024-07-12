Mission RCMP Need Info on Fatal Collision on Norrish Forest Service Road

Mission – Mission RCMP seek information about a fatal collision on Norrish Forest Service Road.

A woman from the Mission area was recently found dead inside a vehicle at the bottom of a steep embankment adjacent to a forest service road in the Mission area. Mission RCMP are now asking for the public’s help to get more information about the matter.

Around 4:30 am on July 8, Mission RCMP were called by forestry workers who came across a 33-year-old man on the Norrish Creek Forest Service Road, just east of Mission. The man said he had been driving his blue 2003 Ford Explorer the day before, when it went off an embankment. The man reported that his female passenger was killed in the crash, but he eventually managed to climb up the steep embankment to the roadway. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital and later released.

Members from Mission Search and Rescue Society attended and assisted other first responders with getting down to the wreckage, which was more than 300 metres below the roadway. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service also attended, along with the BC Coroner’s Service, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators would now like to speak with any of the following people:

• Anyone who attended the area known as the Paradise swimming hole (accessed from the Norrish Creek FSR) at any time on or between Sunday July 7 and Thursday July 11;

• OR anyone who was anywhere along the Norrish Creek FSR on Sunday July 7 and saw a blue 2003 Ford Explorer, similar to the included stock photo.

Any of these people are asked to call Mission RCMP, 604-826-7161, file 24-7899.