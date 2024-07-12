Mission RCMP Need Info on a Flasher

Mission – On the afternoon of July 2, Mission RCMP said a woman reported that while she was in the area of a gas station on Lougheed Highway at Haig Street, a man walked up, exposed his genitals, and made a crude comment to her.

A short time later, police were called to a fight in the same area.

Although the fight was over when police arrived, witness accounts indicated that the man who had previously exposed himself may have subsequently been assaulted by a group of people in the area.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with more information is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.