Gaming Grants Supports Local Sports in Abbotsford and Mission – Minor Hockey, Soccer, Baseball, Swimming and BMX

Fraser Valley – Over $380,000 in funding for 11 organizations in Abbotsford is part of the $25 million in Ministry of Municipal Affairs Community Gaming Grants that will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services across BC that will improve the quality of life in their communities.

Some of the organizations receiving funding in Abbotsford include:

· Abbotsford Minor Hocky Association- $100,000

· Abbotsford Soccer Association- $100,000

· Abbotsford BMX Society- $29,500

Nearly $120,000 in funding for six organizations in Mission are part of the $25 million in Ministry of Municipal Affairs Community Gaming Grants that will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services across BC that will improve the quality of life in their communities.

Organizations receiving funding in Mission are: