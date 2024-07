Fraser Valley – JULY 13 UPDATE – FVN has learned that Kyle is safe and back with family.

JULY 12 ORIGINAL STORY – Langley RCMP seek public assistance in locating Kyle James Bolwell. Kyle James Bolwell was last seen in Langley on July 7, 2024.

He has a vehicle and might be in Abbotsford or Chilliwack. Kyle has acquaintances with Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Valley.