Cooper Humphreys Repeats As BC Amateur Champion at Ledgeview

Abbotsford (Brad Ziemer, British Columbia Golf) – There is a certain symmetry to Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys becoming the first player to successfully defend his B.C. Amateur Championship in nearly 20 years and doing it at Ledgeview Golf Course.

The renowned Abbotsford layout has produced an impressive list of fine players, including the likes of Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Ray Stewart and James Lepp. It was Lepp who last repeated as B.C. Amateur champion when he won his last of four straight B.C. Ams in 2005.

Humphreys most definitely has some Lepp in him. Like Lepp in his heyday, the 19-year-old Vernon resident can make the game look easy.

He won the 122nd playing of the B.C. Amateur Championship at Ledgeview by six shots with a four-day total of 13-under par. If that sounds familiar, it’s because he also won last year’s B.C. Am at Morningstar in Parksville by six shots.

If there was any question about who the best male amateur golfer in British Columbia is, Humphreys has answered it rather emphatically.

Maxim McKenzie of Chilliwack and Dylan Bercan of Vancouver tied for fourth at four-under par. The 16-year-old McKenzie is the son of Ledgeview head pro Luke McKenzie. His final round two-under 68 was highlighted by an eagle on the par 4 15th hole, where he holed a seven-iron from 166 yards.

Full story link is below: