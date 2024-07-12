BCHL 2024 Showcase in Chilliwack and Abbotsford with the Vancouver Canucks Co-Hosting – October 13 to 17

Fraser Valley – The BCHL has announced that the 2024 Showcase event will take place in Chilliwack and Abbotsford with the Vancouver Canucks co-hosting the event.
The Showcase will run from Oct. 13 to 17 and will be split between the Abbotsford Centre, home of the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks, and the Chilliwack Coliseum, home of the BCHL’s Chiefs.
“We are thrilled to have the support of the Vancouver Canucks as co-hosts of this year’s Showcase event,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker. “With the support of an NHL team for the second year in a row and the ability to host the Showcase games in a professional building like the Abbotsford Centre, as well as a top-notch facility in Chilliwack, we think the 2024 Showcase will provide a heightened experience for our players, as well as the hundreds of scouts that will attend.”
The Showcase will include participation from members of the Canucks organization, as well as notable team alumni.
“We are extremely excited to see the BCHL Showcase back in the Fraser Valley,” said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations & Alternate Governor for Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “Hosting this event in Abbotsford and Chilliwack will give the players, coaches, management and scouts the opportunity to experience first-hand the amount of pride and passion people have for the game of hockey in this area. Our organization is proud to support the BCHL and this important showcase of top talent and future collegiate and professional hockey players.”
New to the event this year will be a Junior Prospects Hockey League (JPHL) under-18 Showcase, which will be played in the latter stages of the event at the Chilliwack Coliseum.
“Through our alliance with the JPHL, this U18 event will give their players the chance to display their skills in front of BCHL coaches, as well as NHL scouts and NCAA coaches in attendance,” said Cocker.
This year’s event will also be supported by Tourism Abbotsford, as well as Tourism Chilliwack.
“Tourism Abbotsford is thrilled to collaborate with Tourism Chilliwack in welcoming the BCHL Showcase to the Fraser Valley,” said Tourism Abbotsford Executive Director, Clare Seeley. “Hockey is a prime example of the significant role sports play in fostering community spirit, teamwork, collaboration, and physical and mental well-being. This event highlights the strong synergy between sports and tourism, and we look forward to welcoming players and their families to our region.”
“Tourism Chilliwack is immensely proud to partner with Tourism Abbotsford to host the BCHL Showcase, a prestigious event that brings the thrilling excitement of junior hockey to the heart of the Fraser Valley,” said Allison Colthorp, Executive Director at Tourism Chilliwack. “This showcase exemplifies the unifying power of hockey, drawing communities together and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and resilience. We are excited to highlight our region’s rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes to the teams and their supporters, and we look forward to celebrating the remarkable talent and dedication of these young athletes as they take a significant step forward in their sporting careers.”
Schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 13
1pm
Vernon
Cowichan Valley
Abbotsford Centre
4pm
Surrey
Sherwood Park
Abbotsford Centre
7pm
Cranbrook
Alberni Valley
Abbotsford Centre
Monday, Oct. 14
10am
Blackfalds
Vernon
Abbotsford Centre
1pm
Cowichan Valley
Trail
Abbotsford Centre
4pm
Sherwood Park
Langley
Abbotsford Centre
7pm
Alberni Valley
Prince George
Abbotsford Centre
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10am
Nanaimo
Cranbrook
Abbotsford Centre
1pm
Trail
Powell River
Abbotsford Centre
2:30pm
Spruce Grove
Coquitlam
Chilliwack Coliseum
4pm
Prince George
Blackfalds
Abbotsford Centre
5:30pm
West Kelowna
Chilliwack
Chilliwack Coliseum
7pm
Okotoks
Penticton
Abbotsford Centre
Wednesday, Oct. 16
10am
Powell River
Surrey
Chilliwack Coliseum
1pm
Salmon Arm
Nanaimo
Chilliwack Coliseum
4pm
Penticton
Victoria
Chilliwack Coliseum
7pm
Brooks
West Kelowna
Chilliwack Coliseum
Thursday, Oct. 17
10am
Victoria
Salmon Arm
Chilliwack Coliseum
1pm
Coquitlam
Brooks
Chilliwack Coliseum
4pm
Langley
Okotoks
Chilliwack Coliseum
7pm
Chilliwack
Spruce Grove
Chilliwack Coliseum
Additional information regarding ticket sales, community events, JPHL schedule and more will be announced at a later date.