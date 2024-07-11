FV Health Care Foundation Funds Vein Finder for Abbotsford Hospital

Abbotsford – Anyone who has gone through this, knows the frustration. Watching a nurse trying to find a vein to insert an IV.

Abbotsford Regional Hospital has received state-of-the-art equipment for Maternal, Child, Infant and Youth patients-in-care. Elizabeth Harris, executive director, of the Foundation is “especially pleased to fund this simple and easy-to-use technology, which will most definitely help improve patient experience”.



The new vein finder is a hand held device that uses infrared light to help identify and locate veins beneath the skin making the process a lot smoother than previous methods. The new easy-to-use equipment is safe, efficient and will definitely help create a calmer experience for patients. One of the nurses of the unit described how thankful she was for the vein finder “recently we had a patient in triage, and it was very difficult to see any of veins but when we brought in the vein finder we were able to easily find her veins and start her IV. The patient was very happy”.



Dr. Jassal, donor relations, says “by helping to quickly and efficiently locate veins and arteries Fraser Health care teams are able to deliver excellent health care for even the smallest patients”. The Foundation relies on the support of the community to help fund state-of-the art equipment and if you would like to support these projects please contact: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca and visit fvhcf.ca to learn more.

2024 FVHCF ARH July Vein Finder