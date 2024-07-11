Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – July 11

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court
JANKE, Darien
Age: 40
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Sexual Assault
Warrant in effect: July 9, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
WYSOCKI, Jessie
Age: 35
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 260lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Flight from PO While Operating Motor Vehicle
Warrant in effect: July 9, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack