Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – July 11

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court

JANKE, Darien

Age: 40

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Sexual Assault

Warrant in effect: July 9, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WYSOCKI, Jessie

Age: 35

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 260lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Flight from PO While Operating Motor Vehicle

Warrant in effect: July 9, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack