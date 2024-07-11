UPDATE – Concern Over the Newest Invasive Species within Cultus Lake – May Have Been Dumped

Cultus Lake – JULY 11 UPDATE – As posted by the Cultus Lake Community Association:

This appears to be the newest invasive species within Cultus Lake. Known as the “pumpkinseed” fish (?) if you are fishing at the lake and catch one of these fish please do not return it to the lake.

FVN reached out to the Fisheries & Oceans Canada, Pacific Region Cultus Lake Salmon Research Laboratory:

It is very important to stress that the transplanting of fish, especially non-native fish, is illegal, and can be heavily damaging to the ecological integrity of British Columbia lakes, rivers and streams. For instance, Smallmouth Bass are now considered a prime threat to multiple species at risk in Cultus Lake, compounding with other identified stressors (e.g. excess nutrient loading, interactive effects of climate change). When you rearrange ecosystems, you can expect surprises in the ecosystem services (i.e. recreation, economy, aesthetic) that we take for granted.

“If anyone has specific knowledge of or around the Pumpkinseed Sunfish or Smallmouth Bass invaded Cultus Lake, BC they are encouraged to call the RAPP Line (Report all Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277)”

ORIGINAL STORY – As posted by the Cultus Lake Community Association:

This appears to be the newest invasive species within Cultus Lake. Known as the “pumpkinseed” fish (?) if you are fishing at the lake and catch one of these fish please do not return it to the lake.

One social media post compared them to the “cockroach of fish”.

FVN has asked the Invasive Species Council of BC for more information. They replied:

Pumpkinseed (Lepomis gibbosus)