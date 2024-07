Chilliwack – On Thursday morning July 11, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a log fire on the Vedder River.

The Vedder Rotary Trail is closed from Peach Road east to the dog off-leash area at Vedder Park and residents are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews space to work.

Campfires are nothing new at this stretch of deadwood by the river. However, with the tinder dry conditions, the safety risk is a concern.