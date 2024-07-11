2024 Chilliwack Fair “Barn to be Wild”- August 9 to 11 – Shawn Austin Plays Friday Night

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair will be “Barn To Be Wild” for this year’s Fair, from August 9 to 11.

The Home & Garden Prize Book is ready online so check out what you can create to enter the Fair this summer .

The Fair will have entertainment starting from a rodeo to live music and so much more. There will be new events such as pig racing and a laughing logger show, that will have the audience and laughing and smiling all day.

Shawn Austin will be playing live on Friday night, August 9th at Heritage Park.

Vancouver singer-songwriter Shawn Austin continues to prove he is Canada’s fastest-rising country talent. Having earned nominations for CCMA’s Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and Rising Star Award, the flagship artist of Local Hay Records had the No. 1 most played country song for five consecutive weeks with Gold-certified hit “Tailgate To Heaven (feat. Chris Lane).” 2023 saw Shawn receive the title of No. 1 most-added track for “Slip” and “Settle for a Drink,” both of which earned Top 10 spots on Canadian charts.

Shawn Austin who will be playing Friday, August 9 will be after the Rodeo at Heritage Park. The Chilliwack Fair also have the Tanner Olsen Band kicking-off the rodeo to tunes that will get the whole audience groovin and movin.

Website info is here.

More information on Facebook