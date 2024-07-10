Spartan Swim Club Hosted 2024 BC Summer Divisionals

Chilliwack – The Spartan Swim Club hosted the 2024 BC Summer Divisional meet for the Fraser Valley and Vancouver region from June 28-30. The club filled many of the podium spots.
Amya Carlson: 200IM Bronze, 50 Breaststroke Bronze, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 100 Breaststroke Silver, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.
Tommy Chirico: 50 Breaststroke Silver, 200 Medley Relay Bronze, 100 Butterfly Bronze.
Bonnie Choi: 200 Butterfly Gold, 50 Butterfly Silver, 200 Backstroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Gold, 100 Butterfly Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.
Kodie Cripps: 200 Butterfly Gold.
Billy Dalzell: 50 Breaststroke Silver, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.
Quintin Doerksen: 200 Freestyle Silver, 100 Freestyle Silver.
Mae Engar: 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Breaststroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Bronze, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.
Emma Enns: 400 Freestyle Gold, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 200 Freestyle Silver, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.
Chelsey Holditch: 400 Freestyle Silver, 1500 Freestyle Gold.
Tanner Lindhout: 200 Freestyle Gold, 200 Backstroke Bronze.
Taycin Lindhout: 400IM Bronze.
Rylan MacNeil: 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.
Sophie MacNeil: 200 Medley Relay Gold, 100 Butterfly Silver.
Audrey Penner: 200 Butterfly Gold, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 100 Breaststroke Bronze, 200 Medley Relay Gold.
Eli Reist: 100 Backstroke Gold, 400 Freestyle Gold, 200 Freestyle Gold, 50 Freestyle Silver, 200 Backstroke Gold, 200 Medley Relay Bronze, 100 Freestyle Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.
Erik Rexha: 200 Butterfly Gold.
Troy Rexha: 200 Butterfly Bronze, 200 Medley Relay Bronze.
Brody Saunders: 400IM Silver, 200 Medley Relay Bronze.
Evan Weatherhead: 200IM Gold, 100 Backstroke Gold, 100 Breaststroke Silver, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Backstroke Gold, 200 Breaststroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Silver.
Tony Wang: 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.
Ari Wheeler: 200 Backstroke Silver.