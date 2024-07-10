Skip to content

Spartan Swim Club Hosted 2024 BC Summer Divisionals

Chilliwack – The Spartan Swim Club hosted the 2024 BC Summer Divisional meet for the Fraser Valley and Vancouver region from June 28-30. The club filled many of the podium spots.

Amya Carlson: 200IM Bronze, 50 Breaststroke Bronze, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 100 Breaststroke Silver, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.

Tommy Chirico: 50 Breaststroke Silver, 200 Medley Relay Bronze, 100 Butterfly Bronze.

Bonnie Choi: 200 Butterfly Gold, 50 Butterfly Silver, 200 Backstroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Gold, 100 Butterfly Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.

Kodie Cripps: 200 Butterfly Gold.

Billy Dalzell: 50 Breaststroke Silver, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.

Quintin Doerksen: 200 Freestyle Silver, 100 Freestyle Silver.

Mae Engar: 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Breaststroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Bronze, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.

Emma Enns: 400 Freestyle Gold, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 200 Freestyle Silver, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.

Chelsey Holditch: 400 Freestyle Silver, 1500 Freestyle Gold.

Tanner Lindhout: 200 Freestyle Gold, 200 Backstroke Bronze.

Taycin Lindhout: 400IM Bronze.

Rylan MacNeil: 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Silver.

Sophie MacNeil: 200 Medley Relay Gold, 100 Butterfly Silver.

Audrey Penner: 200 Butterfly Gold, 200 Freestyle Relay Bronze, 100 Breaststroke Bronze, 200 Medley Relay Gold.

Eli Reist: 100 Backstroke Gold, 400 Freestyle Gold, 200 Freestyle Gold, 50 Freestyle Silver, 200 Backstroke Gold, 200 Medley Relay Bronze, 100 Freestyle Gold, 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.

Erik Rexha: 200 Butterfly Gold.

Troy Rexha: 200 Butterfly Bronze, 200 Medley Relay Bronze.

Brody Saunders: 400IM Silver, 200 Medley Relay Bronze.

Evan Weatherhead: 200IM Gold, 100 Backstroke Gold, 100 Breaststroke Silver, 50 Freestyle Gold, 200 Backstroke Gold, 200 Breaststroke Gold, 50 Backstroke Silver.

Tony Wang: 400 Mixed Freestyle Relay Gold.

Ari Wheeler: 200 Backstroke Silver.

2024 Spartans Divisionals

