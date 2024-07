Cultus Lake – As posted by the Cultus Lake Community Association:

This appears to be the newest invasive species within Cultus Lake. Known as the “pumpkinseed” fish (?) if you are fishing at the lake and catch one of these fish please do not return it to the lake.

One social media post compared them to the “cockroach of fish”.

FVN has asked the Invasive Species Council of BC for more information.