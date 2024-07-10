Buyer Beware – Hope RCMP Disrupt Fake Gold Scheme

Hope – On July 5, Hope RCMP were alerted to an individual who was reported to have been selling fake gold jewelry under the guise that it was real in the parking lot of a business in the 63000 Block of Flood Hope Rd.

Police attended the scene an located a man who was identified as the seller of the fake gold items and he was taken into custody. A search produced a large quantity of fake gold necklaces, rings and gold bars as well as a counterfeit Rolex watch. The man has since been charged with Fraud related offences. Hope RCMP were able to determine that this person was part of a larger group of individuals operating in the Hope area.

“This suspects in this case often prey on the people’s emotions and their willingness to want to help others in need by claiming they need money to get back home or provide for themselves or their children and will offer up these “gold” items at great deal in exchange for money,” says S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Hope RCMP urge the public to be wary if approached by someone attempting to sell or trade them any gold products or jewelry.

Anyone with information on this activity is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).