Chilliwack – Still one of the best deals anywhere. A free airshow and a dance where tickets are under $23.

The 2024 Chilliwack Flight Fest is Sunday August 18 and as always, free at Chilliwack Airport.

This years Hangar Party (Saturday August 17) will include: Twilight Mini Airshow, Food Trucks, Live Music & DJ, a variety of both alcoholic and not alcoholic beverages and NOTE this is a 19+ event.

Facebook and Ticket information is here.

2022 Flight Fest/FVN