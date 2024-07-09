Mission City-Wide Fire Ban Effective July 9 at Noon

Mission — A city-wide fire ban is now in place effective Tuesday, July 9.

The City of Mission has implemented a Ban on All Open Burning within the boundaries of the City of Mission until further notice. This ban includes recreational fire pits.

The prohibition does not include cooking stoves, barbeques, or CSA-rated or ULC-rated portable campfire apparatus using gas, propane, or briquettes, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres and used on private property.

Occasional rain only temporarily reduces the fire hazard a small amount and the hazard quickly rises again, so the burning ban will remain in place regardless of the weather until lifted by the City of Mission.

Any person found in contravention of the fire ban may be liable to a fine.

Please contact Mission Fire Rescue Service at 604-820-3793 for further information or visit our website at https://dom.burnpermits.com/.

Working together, we can all help to ensure that Mission continues to be a safe community during this hazardous time.