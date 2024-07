Merritt – From City of Merritt – Effective July 12, 2024, at 12:00PM, NO CAMPFIRES ALLOWED.

All small confined (Category 1) campfire permits in the City of Merritt are rescinded until the ban ends.

Only CSA/ULC Approved Portable campfires permitted. (Category 2 and 3 open fires, as well as Sky Lanterns, Tiki Torches, Burn Barrels, and similar are never allowed within municipal boundaries).