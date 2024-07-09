City of Merritt Cease All Non-Essential Water Use – Major Pump Fail

Merritt – As the heat wave is peaking, this is not great news for Merritt.

Just after 9AM on Tuesday from the City social media:

The Voght Well has had a major failure that is affecting the City of Merritt’s water distribution system. Please cease all non-essential water usage until further notice. No lawn watering permitted at all until the pump is repaired. Avoid all non-essential outdoor washing. Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services.

City water remains potable. Please be patient while repairs are underway. More information will be released as soon as possible.