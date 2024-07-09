2024 Coastal Fire Centre Campfire Ban Starts July 12 and Runs Until Halloween – Rest of Province Follows Suit

Parksville/Fraser Valley – Effective at 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Friday, July 12, 2024, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for the Haida Gwaii Forest District. This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human caused wildfires and protect public safety.

This follows other regions so now as of Friday, the Province is completely covered by the campfire ban.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g., in a local government bylaw). Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect. Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited in Haida Gwaii Forest District.

This prohibition will be in place until 12 p.m. (noon) PDT on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, or until the order is rescinded.

A map of the affected areas is available online and below.