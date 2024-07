Chilliwack – Louis De Jaeger is a former President for Chilliwack Metis Association and is currently Minister of Economic Development/Minister of Health/Minister of Tourism at Métis Nation British Columbia.

De Jaeger is now campaigning to be a Vice President for Metis BC.

Peter Lang is currently the President of the Chilliwack Metis Association and is vying to be the MNBC Region 2 Director. That includes Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The vote is September 7.