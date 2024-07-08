Skip to content

Mission – Truck Re-Routing – Highway 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood Street from July 12 to July 16

Home
Transportation
Mission – Truck Re-Routing – Highway 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood Street from July 12 to July 16

Mission – From City of Mission: Keywest Asphalt is scheduled to conduct intersection improvements for the truck re-routing project on Hwy 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood St from July 12 to July 16. During this period, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect, and drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Please visit drivebc.ca for updates.

2024 Mission Truck Re-routing project on Hwy 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood St from July 12 to July 16.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts