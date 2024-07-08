Mission – Truck Re-Routing – Highway 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood Street from July 12 to July 16

Mission – From City of Mission: Keywest Asphalt is scheduled to conduct intersection improvements for the truck re-routing project on Hwy 7 from Glasgow Ave to Catherwood St from July 12 to July 16. During this period, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect, and drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Please visit drivebc.ca for updates.

