July 8 UPDATE – Spill at Stoney Creek – Cleanup of Firefighting Foam – 211,000 Gallons of Water Treated

Abbotsford – July 8 UPDATE – Over the weekend, the City of Abbotsford continued actively working with the Ministry of Environment and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, as well as local First Nations, and Quantum Murray Environmental to ensure that the spill that occurred at Stoney Creek is addressed.

Over a three day period, representatives from Semá:th First Nation, Stó:lō Guardians, Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance and environmental consultants GHD conducted a fish salvage to remove fish from the contaminated water. A total of 1,198 fish were collected and moved to fresh water, and 1,048 deceased fish were removed.

Quantum Murray Environmental, the City’s contracted environmental specialists, established a water treatment system that channels contaminated water through a treatment process and returns it to the creek. To date, more than 211,000 gallons of water has been treated. Fish, sediment, water and surrounding vegetation are also being tested to ensure containment of any contaminants.

While this sensitive clean-up work continues, the City is asking residents visiting the park to remain on designated paths and to keep pets on leash so they do not drink the creek water. Signage is up throughout the park and Park Ambassadors are onsite to help guide park users while the clean-up continues.

The City greatly appreciates the support of First Nations and other partners who have been on-hand to support the remediation process. The City of Abbotsford will continue to operate an Emergency Operations Centre to ensure that every effort is made to address the spill in a timely and fulsome manner.



JULY 7 UPDATE – In support of the response to the spill at Stoney Creek, Quantum Murray Environmental has implemented a water treatment process as a key part of the response to the spill. This includes continuously monitoring water quality throughout the response. Additionally, special fencing has been installed to restrict access to the area from fish and other waterborne species and reroute fresh water. Fish and other water species are also being monitored on a regular basis.

For information related to the spill at Stoney Creek, visit www.abbotsford.ca/alerts/spill-stoney-creek.