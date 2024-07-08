Cyrus Centre Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Annual “Leap of Faith” – Thursday July 11

Fraser Valley – Cyrus Centre Ministries have been in operation for 20 years. first in Abbotsford and then in Chilliwack. Every year, they have, what they call, their leap of faith.

Literally.

Out of an airplane.

Over the years there have been 15 of these jumps, with over 600 people taking the jump and raising over $500,000 in the process.

All proceeds from the event go towards providing vulnerable youth in the Fraser Valley with shelter, support and services.

chillTV and abbyTV’s Mark Hendley made this jump last year, “what a rush!”.

On Thursday July 11, festivities kick off at 3:00pm PST. Tacofino will once again provide yummy food.

Cyrus Centre also have a variety of fun activities for kids, including bouncy castles, face painting, and balloon art! Snacks and beverages are also available. They are very excited to have Banter Ice Cream joining us this year!

All food and activities are by donation (accepting cash, credit, and debit).

Website info is here.