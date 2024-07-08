Chilliwack RCMP Needs Your Help to ID a Witness to a June 21, 2024 Incident

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP are requesting the help of the public to identify an individual who was walking southbound at the intersection of Reece Avenue and Williams Street on June 21st, 2024 at approximately 11:30 PM. Photo of the individual below, they were wearing a high visibility vest.

Police are looking to speak with this person as a witness regarding an ongoing investigation. If you can identify this person or provide any information please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

File # 2024-25572