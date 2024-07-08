Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Needs Your Help to ID a Witness to a June 21, 2024 Incident

Home
Legal
News
Chilliwack RCMP Needs Your Help to ID a Witness to a June 21, 2024 Incident

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP are requesting the help of the public to identify an individual who was walking southbound at the intersection of Reece Avenue and Williams Street on June 21st, 2024 at approximately 11:30 PM. Photo of the individual below, they were wearing a high visibility vest.

Police are looking to speak with this person as a witness regarding an ongoing investigation. If you can identify this person or provide any information please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

File # 2024-25572

2024 Chilliwack RCMP Witness Incident Reece and Williams – June 21

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts