A Touch of Medieval – The Shire of Lionsdale – 2024 Bartholomew Fair – Saturday August 17

Chilliwack – It’s not Robin Hood or Monty Python. It’s the real thing.

The local branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism, The Shire of Lionsdale invites one and all to Bartholomew Fair:

Atcheliz Farmer’s Institute Hall, 6542 Lickman Road.

Saturday August 17 from 9am-9pm.

Cost for SCA Members $15 and for non members $25

Witness the local Thrown weapons, Rapier (fencing), and Target Archery Championships. And their inaugural Armoured combat (think knights in armour) Banner Tournament

Try your hand at archery and thrown weapons (knife, axe and spear).

See and learn pre-16th century crafts, participate in living history classes

Shop the local merchants with their hand mades wares

Take in the hospitality and pageantry that the SCA has to offer.

The Shire of Lionsdale is the Fraser Valley’s local branch of the SCA. In its 59th year the SCA is a worldwide group of living history enthusiasts. Who learn and share what we have learned all while celebrating the diversity around us in all of it’s forms.

They meet and practice their skills, every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at the Atchelitz Farmers Hall from 7pm -10pm