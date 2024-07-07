Skip to content

July 7 UPDATE – Spill at Stoney Creek – Cleanup of Firefighting Foam

Abbotsford – JULY 7 UPDATE – In support of the response to the spill at Stoney Creek, Quantum Murray Environmental has implemented a water treatment process as a key part of the response to the spill. This includes continuously monitoring water quality throughout the response. Additionally, special fencing has been installed to restrict access to the area from fish and other waterborne species and reroute fresh water. Fish and other water species are also being monitored on a regular basis.

For information related to the spill at Stoney Creek, visit www.abbotsford.ca/alerts/spill-stoney-creek.

