IHIT Now Investigating July 5 Suspicious Death of 46 Year Old Chilliwack Man – 900 Block of Old Hope Princeton Way (VIDEO)

Hope – On Friday evening, July 5, Hope RCMP received a report of a deceased person in the 900-block of Old Hope Princeton Way, in Hope.

Frontline police officers attended the scene and located the body of a 46-year old man, whose death appeared to be the result of homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and will continue to work closely in partnership with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District (UFVRD) Serious Crimes Unit, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 46-year old man from Chilliwack, but are not releasing his name at this time, to allow for proper notification of family members. Initial evidence suggests this was an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

“We are in the beginning stages of our investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

2024 Hope IHIT July 5 – X – Old Hope Princeton Way, in Hope