Hope Cooling Centre at Hope Secondary – July 8 and 9

Hope – There is a heat warning now in effect for the District of Hope. As a result, the District will open a cooling center on Monday and Tuesday.

The cooling center will be at the Hope Secondary School. The School is located at 444 Stuart St and the hours of operation will be noon through to 8 PM.

Also, the Canyon Golden Agers Society is opening their hall for a cooling centre at 560 Douglas Street. Canyon Golden Agers Society’s contact number is 604-869-5349 hall is open 11pm-6pm (if this service is not being utilized they may close after a few hours).