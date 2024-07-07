Skip to content

Chilliwack Cooling Centres

Chilliwack Cooling Centres

Chilliwack – From the City of Chilliwack: Where to cool down in the City,

During hot weather, you may wish to seek out air-conditioned facilities or spray parks to stay cool.  Leisure Centres

  • Cheam Leisure Centre – 45501 Market Way (hours)
  • Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre – 9145 Corbould Street (hours)

Libraries

  • Chilliwack Library – 45860 First Avenue (hours)
  • Sardis Library – 5819 Tyson Road (hours)
  •  Yarrow Library – 4670 Community Street (hours)

Spray Parks

  • Central Community Park Spray Park – 45943 Victoria Avenue
  • Cheam Centre Spray Park – 45501 Market Way (9 am – 8 pm)
  • Chilliwack Landing Spray Park – 9145 Corbould Street (9 am – 8 pm)

