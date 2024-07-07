Chilliwack Cooling Centres

Chilliwack – From the City of Chilliwack: Where to cool down in the City,
During hot weather, you may wish to seek out air-conditioned facilities or spray parks to stay cool. Leisure Centres
- Cheam Leisure Centre – 45501 Market Way (hours)
- Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre – 9145 Corbould Street (hours)
Libraries
- Chilliwack Library – 45860 First Avenue (hours)
- Sardis Library – 5819 Tyson Road (hours)
- Yarrow Library – 4670 Community Street (hours)
Spray Parks
- Central Community Park Spray Park – 45943 Victoria Avenue
- Cheam Centre Spray Park – 45501 Market Way (9 am – 8 pm)
- Chilliwack Landing Spray Park – 9145 Corbould Street (9 am – 8 pm)