Cultus Lake Goose Management Update

Cultus Lake – Goose Poop. A charming topic anytime. Especially for areas like Sardis Park, Harrison’s Lagoon and Cultus Lake.

With Cultus, Area H Director Taryn Dixon posted an update on what is being done for goose management.:

We (FVRD) have completed our search for nests this year as allowed with our permit.

We found 8 nests and oiled/addled 48 eggs. This means they didn’t hatch. Our goal is to manage the goose numbers and our 5 year data indicates we are keeping the population consistent. I have attached it for your interest.

There are still many geese at Cultus Lake and at this time of year, more come to moult and are unable to fly for about 6 weeks. They can be messy and leave a great deal of deposits behind, about 2 pounds daily per adult goose. BC Parks and CLPB work hard to keep the beaches clean. You can help by not feeding the geese. Part of our permit allows hassling the geese by clapping or walking toward them but never hurting them.

It is against the law to harm the geese.