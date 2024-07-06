AbbyPD Investigating Serious Accident – McCallum and McDougall – Motorcycle and SUV – Need Dashcam Footage

Abbotsford – On Friday July 5, 2024, at 7:48 p.m., AbbyPD patrol officers responded to McCallum Rd and McDougall Ave intersection, Abbotsford, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old male.

Arriving at the scene, officers located the 60-year-old male motorcyclist in critical condition, appearing to have sustained serious injuries. Medical aid was immediately provided, and the male was transported to hospital.

The driver and occupants of the involved SUV sustained minor injuries, remained at the scene and were cooperative with police.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) attended the scene to assist in the investigation, and the roadway has since been re-opened to the public.

Members of AbbyPD’s General Investigation Section (GIS) continue to investigate what factors led to the crash. Initial indications show impairment as not being a factor in the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information on this crash is requested to contact the AbbyPD by calling (604)-859-5225.