Workers at Canada Border Services Agency Ratify Tentative Agreement

Ottawa – Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) members working at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying their tentative agreement, with 91% of ballots cast in favour of the new contract. A nationwide ratification vote took place June 20 through July 4.

Over 9,000 workers at the CBSA won a wage increase that exceeds recent increases to other Canadian law enforcement agencies, enhanced protections relative to technological changes, and better provisions for shift scheduling and leave.

The four-year collective agreement expires on June 20, 2026.

Highlights of the agreement

In the coming weeks, PSAC will meet with Treasury Board and CBSA representatives to sign the new contract. All non-monetary terms of the collective agreement will come into effect immediately after signing.

Treasury Board and CBSA have 180 days from the date of signing the new collective agreement to raise the pay according to the new rates and provide retroactive pay for the time elapsed since the expiry of the previous contract.