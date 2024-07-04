Sentence Issued in 2022 Abbotsford Homicide of Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu

Abbotsford – An Abbotsford man has now been sentenced in relation a 2022 homicide.

Background: On July 28, 2022, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) received a call of an assault at a residence in the 2900-block of Eastview Street, in Abbotsford. First responders attended the scene and located a 45-year old woman, later identified as Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu of Abbotsford suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of the responding officers and paramedics, Kamaljit Sandhu later sadly succumbed to her injuries. 48-year old Inderjit Singh Sandhu, Kamaljit’s husband, was located on scene and taken into custody in relation to the homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with AbbyPD and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.

On April 19, 2024, Inderjit Singh Sandhu appeared in Abbotsford Supreme Court, where he entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

On July 4, 2024, Inderjit Singh Sandhu was sentenced to life in prison without parole eligibility for 13 years.