Harrison Sunflower Festival Takes A Break – Returns in 2025

Harrison -From their media release: The first family of BC flower festivals is cultivating our farm this summer and planting seeds for future events, but will not hold the Harrison Sunflower Festival this year, typically scheduled for late August and September.



Founder Kate Onos-Gilbert and family will be hard at work over the coming months, making improvements and infrastructure investments at the Agassiz farm we acquired last year.



A summer of building and cultivating new attractions will allow for more spectacular festivals in the future, including the 2025 Harrison Tulip Festival planned for next spring. Enhancements that are in the works include expanding the Secret Garden area adjacent to the Farm Store, creating compelling new visual photo-opportunity stations, and developing additional agritourism farm experiences for visitors.



The Onos family is renowned for beloved legacy festivals including the Chilliwack Tulip Festival, Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, and Tulips of the Valley, where countless BC families have created cherished memories.



The inaugural Harrison Tulip Festival this year, even after a slightly soggy and slower start to spring, welcomed nearly 40,000 guests during its four-week run in April and May. It was the 18th annual tulip festival organized by our family. Now held at our spectacular new family farm property, the Harrison Tulip Festival is the largest tulip farm-festival experience in BC.



For news regarding the 2025 Harrison Tulip Festival – harrisontulipfest.com and on social media at @harrisontulipfest.