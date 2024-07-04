Chilliwack Mural Festival Announces 2024 Performer Lineup – August 15 to 17

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mural Festival, presented by the Chilliwack Arts Council, has announced over 40 performers for the free, annual street festival in Downtown Chilliwack. Artists include Sadé Awele and Serengeti, Las Empanadas Illegales, Vox Rea, Higher Ground Dance Battles, Spank Williams, Kara Kata Afrobeat Group, Michaela Slinger, The Wookiez, and more. The festival runs on Thursday, August 15, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mill Street and Bricklayer Brewing, on Friday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at District 1881, Mill Street, and Bricklayer Brewing, and on Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at District 1881, Mill Street, Victoria Ave, Court Lane, and Central Community Park.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s performers for Chilliwack Mural Festival, featuring talented musicians, dancers, entertainers, and beatboxers from Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley, and Metro Vancouver,” says Lise Oakley, Festival Director of Chilliwack Mural Festival, and Executive Director of the Chilliwack Arts Council. “We invite all residents and visitors to enjoy three days of free live music, performances, workshops, and activities for all ages throughout Downtown Chilliwack.”

New to 2024, the Chilliwack Mural Festival is adding a 1500 sq. ft tent to provide shade over the Sasquatch Stage’s musicians and audience within the Mill Street parking lot. The Sasquatch Stage, presented by The Georgia Straight, will feature alt-country, indie, and rock bands Spank Williams, Sleepy Gonzales, and The Relevators on Friday evening. On Saturday, the stage will include upbeat performances by Sadé Awele and Serengeti, Las Empanadas Illegales, Vox Rea, Kara Kata Afrobeat Group, and Muévete.

District 1881 will feature the Thunderbird Stage presented by District 1881, and Algra Bros. will showcase Indigenous cultural dance by Pilalt Warriors, beatbox performances by The Wookiez, and Higher Ground dance battles on Friday, as well as line dancing and Bollywood dance lessons, dance battles, and beatboxing workshops on Saturday.

Bricklayer Brewing has been added as a venue to host Chilliwack Mural Festival Nights, a free evening concert series on Thursday and Friday. Performers include Beach Moms, Daniel with the Visions and Summer Eyes on Thursday, and The Sylvia Platters, girly., and Hollow Twin on Friday.

Saturday, August 15, will feature additional solo busking performances by local artists on Victoria Ave. and outside The Offy in District 1881. Court Lane will feature a stage in the alley with performances by Nathan Barrett, Michaela Slinger, Haleluyah Hailu, Western Jaguar, and Velavox. Friday and Saturday will also feature Balkan Shmalkan and Vancouver Circus School roaming performances.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival celebrates arts and culture in Chilliwack. Eight new murals will be painted in 2024. The festival will offer interactive art activities, a kids’ zone, food trucks, and an art market.

The festival gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

For more information on the performers, visit the Chilliwack Mural Festival website.