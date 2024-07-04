Abbotsford Berry Fest Saturday July 6

Abbotsford – Berry Fest is the annual street festival in Downtown Abbotsford, celebrating Abbotsford as the Berry Capital of Canada.

The community is invited every July to partake in the fun.

The streets are filled with vendors, food trucks, and activities for all ages to enjoy. Carnival rides, live entertainment, and a market are just some of the attractions. Be sure to stop by the Berry Vendor booths to grab some local berries picked that day.

This year its Saturday July 6.

Main Stage Schedule

12:00 PM Welcoming Remarks

12:30 PM Abby Middle Rock Band

1:30 PM Kassandra Clack

2:15 PM Jam Dance

3:00 PM Pie Eating Contest

3:45 PM Abbotsford Dance Group

4:30 PM Gale Force Blues

5:45 PM Zahra Dream

7:00 PM Orquesta Tabasko

Berry-tainment Stage Schedule

12:30 PM Cooking Demo with Chef Dez

1:30 PM Cooking Demo with Chef Dez

2:30 PM The Great Berry Fest Pie Bake Off

3:30 PM Cooking Demo with Chef Dez

5:00 PM Mike Norden Magician