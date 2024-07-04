3-Day Strike at Harrison Hot Springs Resort – Friday to Sunday July 5-7

Harrison Hot Springs – On June 26, Workers at Harrison Hot Springs Resort have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with over 96% voting yes. The workers are members of UNITE HERE Local 40.

That media release is here.

The workers’ collective agreement expired in May. The Union filed a bad faith bargaining charge after the company failed to respond to requests to bargain in February. The Union and the company have held several bargaining dates and will resume negotiations this week.

On July 4, in an on line posting, the union workers stated that there will be a three day strike , which coincides with the start of the latest heat wave.

The strike is July 5, 6 and 7.

2024 Harrison Resort Strike Notice July 4

Harrison Hot Springs Resort is owned by Aldesta Hotel Group, a subsidiary of Salience Global Holdings. Last year, Aldesta acquired the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort for $40 million.