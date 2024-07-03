Unattended Candle Starts Fire on Woodbine in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Late Tuesday ( @10PM July 2 ) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 9400 block of Woodbine Street.



Fire dispatch advised the initial responding crews that they were receiving multiple calls for a living room on fire, which prompted the initial responding officer to strike a 2nd alarm. Firefighters were dispatched from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. Upon arrival, crews reported the fire had been knocked down by neighbours using a portable fire extinguisher. Fire crews overhauled the home to ensure the fire was extinguished.



The home suffered minor smoke and fire damage, displacing the occupants for the evening. The fire is believed to have been accidently caused by an unattended candle.



No one was hurt.



Chilliwack Fire Dept. wants to remind the public, to keep burning candles at least 12 inches (30cm) from anything that can burn and to never leave a burning candle unattended. Chilliwack Fire Department highly recommends the use of battery-operated flameless candles, which can look and feel like real candles