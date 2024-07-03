Skip to content

Jets 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Cultus Lake – August 18

Jets 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Cultus Lake – August 18

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Chilliwack Jets are partnering with Cultus Lake Golf Course for ther 3rd Annual Jets Golf Tournament.

Additional funds generated from this event go straight to their new Chilliwack Jets Player Scholarship Fund. Allowing players the chance to earn a scholarship at the end of the year to pursue a post-education opportunity.

Register Now: https://www.chilliwackjets.com/jets-golf-tournament

