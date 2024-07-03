Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- Post Canada Day

Home
Crime
Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- Post Canada Day

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

KINLEY, Trevor

Age: 43

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Willfully Resist/Obstruct a Peace Officer x2, Uttering Threats, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Assault of a Peace Office

Warrant in effect: July 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

LEON, Raphael

Age: 41

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: July 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts