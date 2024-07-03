Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- Post Canada Day

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
KINLEY, Trevor
Age: 43
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Willfully Resist/Obstruct a Peace Officer x2, Uttering Threats, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Assault of a Peace Office
Warrant in effect: July 2, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
LEON, Raphael
Age: 41
Height: 5’8” ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: July 2, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack