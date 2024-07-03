BC Utilities Commission Approved FortisBC “Pay for the Energy You Use” at their EV Charging Stations

Kelowna – Drivers who charge an electric vehicle (EV) at FortisBC charging stations will soon see a change in how the total amount they pay is calculated. Instead of paying a per minute cost for charging an EV, customers will pay based on the actual amount of electricity they use.

Under the new energy-based rates, drivers will pay $0.39 per kilowatt hour (kWh) at all stations beginning August 1, 2024. This change implements the British Columbia Utilities Commission’s (BCUC) approval of FortisBC’s application to move from time-based to energy-based rates at all 22 of its EV fast charging locations, and is in line with other public charging services in B.C.

The BCUC decision also gives FortisBC the option to implement in the future an idling charge of $0.40 per minute for vehicles that remain at charging stations more than five minutes after the EV has finished charging. This could help reduce the time other customers have to wait to use a charging station during busy periods.

FortisBC currently owns and operates 42 Direct-Current Fast Charging stations at 22 sites across its electricity service area in B.C.’s Southern Interior. This includes higher-powered 100-kilowatt (kW) chargers, which can charge faster than the standard 50-kW chargers. Since opening its first public charging station in 2018, more and more drivers have been using FortisBC’s charging stations each year. In 2023, drivers charged up their vehicles 38 per cent more often than in 2022.

For more information about FortisBC’s EV charging stations and its ongoing efforts to promote low- and zero-carbon transportation, visit fortisbc.com/ev.