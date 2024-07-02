Heart’s 2024 Royal Flush Tour Postponed to 2025 Including December 3 Vancouver Date – Ann Wilson Recovering from Surgery

Los Angeles/Vancouver – Heart’s 2024 Royal Flush Tour has been postponed to 2025. That includes the December 3 Vancouver date at the Pacific Coliseum.

Ann Wilson is recovering from surgery and posted a open letter (below) You are asked to hold on to your tickets for the time being.

Sister Nancy posted:

HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans!

Happy to let you all know that the HEART tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining HEART tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned.

From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon.

Can’t wait.

Love rules.