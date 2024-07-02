Skip to content

CBC Radio Personality Rick Cluff Dead at 74

Vancouver (from CBC Vancouver) – Rick Cluff, one of CBC British Columbia’s most loved radio personalities, has died.

Cluff passed away following a short battle with cancer days after marking his 74th birthday. 

A consummate broadcaster, Cluff brought his friendly voice and big personality to CBC Vancouver in 1997 and helped turn The Early Edition into the No. 1-rated morning show in the competitive Metro Vancouver radio market.

Cluff admitted he was scared on his first day on the job in Vancouver, after making the move from Toronto where he had spent two decades with CBC radio sports.

But his ability to connect with people, genuine curiosity and sharp journalistic instincts helped endear him to a growing legion of listeners, which peaked at over a quarter million per day in his 20-year run as host.

Rick Cluff – CBC

